This picture of pupils from Alnwick South School in January 1992 brought a smile to the face of one of our readers.

Janet Purvis, of Alnwick, wrote to us to say her grandson Steven Purvis is front left, and the others pictured are David Steppenbeck, Ryan Penman and Tracey Willcox.

She added that they were writing letters to foreign missions as part of a European project.