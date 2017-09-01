Lesbury WI, Meeting

Our July meeting took place at Eshott Hall where we hosted our 95th birthday celebrations with afternoon tea.This was held in the ballroom and enjoyed by all members.

Most of us could not deal with all the cakes and scones in one sitting, but not to worry, Eshott staff kindly provided doggie bags to take remaining goodies home.

Our August outing saw us journey to Floors Castle.

On arrival we were treated to coffee and scones in the courtyard café followed by a tour of the castle itself. Members were then free to visit the gardens and enjoy lunch.

The weather was kind, the sun shone and the gardens were a delight, especially the herbaceous borders, which were magnificent.

Most of us lunched at the terrace café and we did sit outside on the terrace, enjoying good food and wine.