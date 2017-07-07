Lesbury WI, Meeting

On a lovely warm, almost summer’s evening, Susan Wood welcomed members and guests from Belford and Acklington to the meeting.

The normal business agenda included reminders about transport to Eshott Hall for our 95th anniversary tea this month, which everyone is looking forward to, and which will be attended by Hilary Robson, our federation chairman.

Our treasurer apologised for the necessity of members emptying their purses to pay for the Floors Castle outing in August, together with payment for any diaries and calendars ordered.

It was an expensive evening all round.

Our speaker for the evening was Patricia Forster, who is the chairman of Gateshead Cottage Garden Society.

She gave a humorous, enthusiastic and informative talk on the historical development of cottage gardens.

This was accompanied by a slideshow depicting some chocolate box images of what we think of as a cottage garden, together with photographs of some of the influential developers amongst lady gardeners, particularly Gertrude Jekyll.

We have females to thank for designing baskets, tools and wheelbarrows to make their gardening lives easier – not men.

She ended by reminding us that you don’t need to live in a cottage to have a cottage garden, or even have a garden.

Visitors enjoyed our lovely supper after the talk and thanked members for making them feel so welcome.

Finally, Meg Irwin received the birthday flowers for reaching 80 years young.

Both she and Kathleen Turnbull were congratulated on winning prizes in the federation’s Blooming Lovely competition at Cresswell.

We have some very talented members.