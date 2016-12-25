Lesbury WI, Meeting

Christmas party

It was an early start for our Christmas meeting and everyone remembered.

When there’s food, drink and entertainment involved, no one wants to miss a thing.

Susan Wood welcomed everyone to the meeting when the usual business items were zipped through in a flash in order to get the festivities under way.

The Christmas meal commenced with a lovely finger buffet and a range of desserts, made by the committee members, complete with wine, homemade mince pies and chocolate truffles – a real feast.

When everyone had eaten their fill, the entertainment began– and what fabulous entertainment it was.

The Best Of Fettle gave us a North Eastern hour of song, poems and jokes, which had us all laughing and singing along.

They also didn’t waste an opportunity to check that our president, a southerner, could keep up with the local dialogue.

As Thelma Anderson stated in her vote of thanks, it was just the thing to get us in the Christmas mood.

We will definitely hope to have them again.

After the entertainment there was an unexpected bran tub raffle, with every member receiving a wrapped surprise gift– all thanks to Veronica for the idea and the execution.

It was much appreciated by all, especially those who claimed a chocolate orange.

Five members had volunteered at our last meeting to create a table decoration and this enabled everyone who had a December birthday to take one home.

I think a lot of us wished we had birthdays in December.

Finally, Susan presented Irene Frater with a gift and card in appreciation and marking the fact that she had been in Lesbury WI for 54 years.

It was in good spirits that we bid each other a very happy Christmas and headed home. Let’s hope 2017 is as much fun in our WI.