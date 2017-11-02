Holy Island safe crossing times

From today (Thursday, November 2)
Thu 4.00am to 11.05am and 4.55pm to 11.10pm
Fri 5.10am to 11.35am and 5.55pm to 11.45pm
Sat 6.15am to 12.10pm and 6.55pm to 12.20am (Sun)
Sun 7.10am to 12.45pm and 7.40pm to 1.00am (Mon)
Mon 8.00am to 1.30pm and 8.15pm to 1.45am (Tue)
Tue 8.40am to 2.15pm and 8.50pm to 2.40am (Wed)
Wed 9.15am to 3.15pm and 9.20pm to 3.45am (Thu)
Thu 9.40am to 4.20pm and 9.50pm to 4.55am (Fri)
HIGH TIDES
Today 1.13 4.8 1.49 4.9
Fri 1.54 5.1 2.27 5.2
Sat 2.33 5.3 3.05 5.3
Sun 3.15 5.5 3.44 5.4
Mon 3.8 5.5 4.25 5.4
Tue 4.45 5.4 5.09 5.3
Wed 5.35 5.2 5.58 5.1
Thu 6.32 5.0 6.52 4.8
LOW TIDES
Today 7.37 1.1 7.55 1.3
Fri 8.18 0.8 8.36 1.0
Sat 8.59 0.7 9.18 0.8
Sun 9.41 0.6 10.00 0.7
Mon 10.23 0.7 10.44 0.7
Tue 11.07 0.8 11.31 0.8
Wed 11.53 1.1 11.31 0.8
Thu 12.23 1.0 12.46 1.5
Almost Done!
Registering with Northumberland Gazette means you're ok with our terms and conditions.