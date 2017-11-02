Search

Holy Island safe crossing times

Boat sheds on Holy Island of Lindisfarne
From today (Thursday, November 2)

Thu 4.00am to 11.05am and 4.55pm to 11.10pm

Fri 5.10am to 11.35am and 5.55pm to 11.45pm

Sat 6.15am to 12.10pm and 6.55pm to 12.20am (Sun)

Sun 7.10am to 12.45pm and 7.40pm to 1.00am (Mon)

Mon 8.00am to 1.30pm and 8.15pm to 1.45am (Tue)

Tue 8.40am to 2.15pm and 8.50pm to 2.40am (Wed)

Wed 9.15am to 3.15pm and 9.20pm to 3.45am (Thu)

Thu 9.40am to 4.20pm and 9.50pm to 4.55am (Fri)

HIGH TIDES

Today 1.13 4.8 1.49 4.9

Fri 1.54 5.1 2.27 5.2

Sat 2.33 5.3 3.05 5.3

Sun 3.15 5.5 3.44 5.4

Mon 3.8 5.5 4.25 5.4

Tue 4.45 5.4 5.09 5.3

Wed 5.35 5.2 5.58 5.1

Thu 6.32 5.0 6.52 4.8

LOW TIDES

Today 7.37 1.1 7.55 1.3

Fri 8.18 0.8 8.36 1.0

Sat 8.59 0.7 9.18 0.8

Sun 9.41 0.6 10.00 0.7

Mon 10.23 0.7 10.44 0.7

Tue 11.07 0.8 11.31 0.8

Wed 11.53 1.1 11.31 0.8

Thu 12.23 1.0 12.46 1.5