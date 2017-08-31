Holy Island safe crossing times

From today (Thursday, August 31)
Thu 12.00am to 9.15am and12.40pm to 9.30pm
Fri 1.00am to 10.25am and 1.55pm to 10.40pm
Sat 2.25am to 11.30am and 3.25pm to 11.40pm
Sun 4.00am to 12.15pm and 4.45pm to 12.20am (Mon)
Mon 5.15am to 12.45pm and 5.50pm to 12.50am (Tue)
Tue 6.15am to 1.15pm and 6.50pm to 1.20am (Wed)
Wed 7.10am to 1.40pm and 7.40pm to 1.50am (Thu)
Thu 8.00am to 2.10pm and 8.25pm to 2.20am (Fri)
HIGH TIDES
Today 11.27 3.9 11.59 4.0
Fri 12.49 4.0 11.59 4.0
Sat 1.11 4.1 1.52 4.2
Sun 2.05 4.4 2.39 4.4
Mon 2.47 4.6 3.17 4.6
Tue 3.23 4.8 3.52 4.8
Wed 3.56 5.0 4.25 5.0
Thu 4.29 5.2 4.59 5.1
LOW TIDES
Today 5.01 2.3 5.41 2.2
Fri 6.30 2.2 6.57 2.1
Sat 7.38 1.9 7.56 1.9
Sun 8.26 1.6 8.40 1.7
Mon 9.07 1.3 9.19 1.4
Tue 9.44 1.1 9.55 1.2
Wed 10.20 0.9 10.30 1.1
Thu 10.55 0.7 11.05 0.9
