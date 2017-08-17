Holy Island safe crossing times

From today (Thursday, August 17)
Thu 1.05am to 9.15am and 1.45pm to 10.00pm
Fri 2.30am to 10.25am and 3.15pm to 11.00pm
Sat 4.00am to 11.25am and 4.45pm to 11.50pm
Sun 5.25am to 12.15pm and 6.10pm to 12.30am (Mon)
Mon 6.40am to 12.55pm and 7.15pm to 1.10am (Tue)
Tue 7.45am to 1.35pm and 8.10pm to 1.50am (Wed)
Wed 8.40am to 2.20pm and 8.50pm to 2.35am (Thu)
Thu 9.20am to 3.05pm and 9.20pm to 3.25am (Fri)
HIGH TIDES
Today 11.40 4.4 12.28 4.4
Fri 11.40 4.4 1.01 4.5
Sat 1.37 4.6 2.10 4.7
Sun 2.34 4.9 3.06 5.0
Mon 3.23 5.1 3.54 5.1
Tue 4.07 5.3 4.38 5.2
Wed 4.48 5.4 5.20 5.2
Thu 5.29 5.4 6.00 5.1
LOW TIDES
Today 5.28 1.8 6.11 1.7
Fri 6.49 1.6 7.26 1.5
Sat 8.00 1.3 8.27 1.3
Sun 8.58 0.9 9.21 1.1
Mon 9.51 0.6 10.08 1.0
Tue 10.38 0.5 10.51 0.9
Wed 11.20 0.4 11.30 0.9
Thu 12.00 0.5 12.07 1.0
