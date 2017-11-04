Hatch ladies named

Thanks to one of our readers, we can name nearly all the women in this picture, published last week, at a coffee morning in St James’s URC.

Marian Collins has identified, from left to right, Brenda Murray, unsure, Shirley Miller, Susan Milne behind, Susan Hall who is her sister, and Christine Cooke.

If you can name the missing person we would love to hear from you. Contact Helen Millichamp on 07803 505723.