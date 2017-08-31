Harbottle, Potato competition

Star Inn, Harbottle, held its 12th annual potato competition on Sunday, August 20

The competitors got a bucket and potato on Friday, March 31, they grew them at home in their onw compost and potions.

This year potatoes were a record yield, the winning buckets beating the record by 45grs.

Many thanks to all our helpers, who emptied and weighed the 90 buckets in the competition.

The event raised £100, which will be shared between Harbottle School and Harbottle Show.

Results: Adults: 1 Jack Greenwell,10lbs; 2 Steve Greenwell, 10; 3 D Shepherd 9. Booby, Alex Plater 7oz.

Juniors: 1 Robbie Bulloch, 4lbs; 2 James Bulloch, 21lb 14oz; 3 Harbottle School, 2lb 9oz. Booby, Bobbi Dunn 14oz.