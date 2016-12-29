Fun in the snow

This picture was sent in to the Gazette by Lynne Russell of Warkworth, formerly of Amble.

It shows Amble children in the snow in the late 1970s. It was taken on the top of the hill opposite the harbour/Spurellis. Lynne said: “We used to sledge down the hill, we called it the ‘Horseshoe’, and further down we sledged on the ‘Dairy Hill’ where the old dairy used to be.” She has named Alyson Russell, top, and Louise Russell, fifth from left in tartan. And do you remember the heavy snow of November and December in 2010, below? Send us your pictures of playing in the snow.