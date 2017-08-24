Formal welcome for new vicar

A special service was held for the institution of the Rev Suzanne Cooke as Vicar of the Benefice of Doddington, Ilderton, Kirknewton and Wooler.

It was led by The Bishop of Berwick The Rt Rev Mark Tanner, with the Induction by the Archdeacon of Lindisfarne The Venerable Peter Robinson.

The service, which was well attended, took place on Thursday, July 27, at the beautiful Church of St Gregory the Great in Kirknewton.