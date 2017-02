A former Abbeyfields housekeeper has given us all the names for this picture of Lord Alan Beith’s visit to the Bamburgh home in January 1992.

Back left to right: Olive Johnson, Mrs Ireland, Margaret Brown, Mrs Lawson, Marie Tate, Esther McDougall, Susan Shanks, Mrs Smith, Kevin Tate and Tracey Tate. Seated: Betty Johnson, Ellen Scorer, Alan Beith with Sophie Tate, Margaret Miller, Peggy Hall and Mrs Birkbeck.