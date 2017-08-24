Farm trip for school

This photograph was handed in to us by a reader, but we don’t have any information about it so we are calling on you, the public, to help us.

It appears to be some sort of school field trip, potentially to a farm.

But where was it taken, who are the pupils and farmer, and which school did they go to?

If you have any information about it, we would love to hear from you. Contact Helen Millichamp on 07803 505723, or email helen.millichamp@jpress.co.uk to tell us what you know.