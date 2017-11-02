Search

Fantastic fund-raising benefits many

Each year Seahouses and District Rotary Club gives out to local, national and international charities the money that it has raised at events during the year.
Seahouses and District Rotary Club presented gifts totalling over £3,000 to North Sunderland FC, Newton Church, North Northumberland Hospice, Seahouses Cancer Fund, Bell View, Beadnell Community Association, Mandell’s Coffee Shop, Bamburgh and Seahouses Christmas lights, the RNLI, Rotary Foundation, End Polio Now and Lavender Hill School, Cape Town.