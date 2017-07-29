Embleton WI, Meeting

Have your say

It was back to Creighton Hall for the July meeting of the WI. Guests from Beadnell, Belford, Craster, Howick and Longhoughton were welcomed by president Norma Ham.

Speaker Sue Malloy gave an insight into edible flowers. Dating back to the 17th century, Sue prepared a salad with flowers and herbs of the period, a simpler, modern salad, lavender shortbread, marigold cheese and a raspberry/rose cream sponge.

Sue was thanked by Joan Littler.

Reports were given of a quiz at Howick, a trip down the Tyne, and a visit to Floors Castle. Invitations were received from Cheswick and Craster WI. County events were highlighted.

A report was given of a meeting at Bailiffgate Museum to discuss the centenary exhibition in 2018. Arrangements were made for the September anniversary meeting.

Competition winners for the letter G were: 1 A Craft; 2 L Harris; 3 A Jones.