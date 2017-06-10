Embleton WI, Meeting

A fine turnout of members arrived on a sunny afternoon for the May meeting of Embleton WI, keen to escape the elections and have a good laugh.

President Norma Ham welcomed speaker Helene Dolder, whose topic was Ladies Who Laugh. This was an entertainment of two halves, with Mo taking over mid-way.

Helene presented a satirical look at many topics, from social media to Brexit, put into verse.

After everyone had settled down after the laughter from the wit of Helene, the appearance of Mo the cleaner led to a different type of humour, which definitely had the ‘chuckles muscles’ working.

After comments and questions Anne Craft gave a vote of thanks to Helene and Mo.

Tea and biscuits were served by Marjorie Hewitson and Joyce Laidler.

Treasurer Maxine Parker gave a satisfactory financial statement, prior to secretary Judith Hazelhurst going through correspondence. Invitations were received to two events at Longhoughton and Boulmer WI.

Names were confirmed for outings with Embleton Flower Club and Craster WI, and numbers for the quiz at Howick and the lunch at the Cottage Inn.

Members had enjoyed the group meeting in April.

County events were recorded and resolutions on micro beads and loneliness for the AGM at Liverpool were discussed.

Joan Littler gave a report on the spring council meeting, highlighting plans for the county centenary in 2018.

Competition winners for the letter ‘E’ were: 1 Lynne Harris; 2 Anne Craft; 3 Marjorie Hopper. Raffle winners were Judith Hazlehurst and Marjorie Hopper.