Embleton WI, Meeting

Members of Embleton WI met in the Embleton Parish Rooms for the January meeting.

Vice president Lady Craft welcomed the members and introduced Stuart Walton, the speaker for the afternoon, who talked about his obstetric and gynaecolocal safari in Kenya.

He commenced with a potted history of his life, which began in Gateshead and evolved around Newcastle University and Newcastle hospitals.

In 1974, with an urge for an overseas’ assignment, he was offered the opportunity to take a post in Nairobi, which lasted until 1976. After further work abroad he returned to the North East in 1980 to continue his medical career.

Stuart gave members a detailed and well-illustrated description of his work in the Nairobi hospital, comparing techniques and problems to those in this country, and also relating the work of some of the pioneers in that field.

After work there was time for Stuart and his family to enjoy the nearby safari parks, of which members were given a glimpse.

On leaving Nairobi Stuart came away with a great awareness of the different attitudes and ways of practice in another environment, together with opportunities to exchange ideas.

A break for tea and biscuits gave everyone time to catch up after the festive season, before the business meeting, where another new member was welcomed.

Voting on Resolutions for the national AGM was discussed, and an invitation from North Sunderland and Seahouses WI led to a ballot for members wishing to attend.

Members, having paid their annual subscriptions, had further discussions on fund-raising and the future programme.

Competition winners for the letter ‘A’ were: 1 A Craft; 2 L Harris; 3 J Hazelhurst. Raffle prizes were won by M Hewitson and J Laidler.