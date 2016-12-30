Embleton WI, Meeting

Verse and memories

Members of Embleton WI met in the newly refurbished parish rooms for their December meeting.

Some members had already had Christmas lunch at Christon Bank, while others had attended the Nativity play at Embleton village school.

The president, Mrs Norma Ham, chaired the business meeting, which covered forthcoming county events, including the Christmas celebration at Hexham Abbey.

It also reported on the recent visit by two members to the federation arranged event at the Lit and Phil in Newcastle.

The programme for 2017 was discussed, competitions arranged and a rota arranged for hostesses at meetings.

Business over, it was time to serve mulled wine, mince pies and shortbread.

While enjoying their refreshments, members contributed to the meeting with favourite pieces of verse.

Brains were tested by the quiz, which was won by Mrs Marjorie Hewitson and Mrs Jean Lawrence.

Memories of yesteryears from extracts of WI Embleton membership cards, 1934-1981, brought laughter and also thoughts that not everything changes when fund-raising ideas were mentioned.

The competition for a Christmas napkin was judged by the president. The results were 1 Lady A Craft; 2 Mrs J Laidler; 3 Miss J Littler.

Raffle prizes were won by Mrs L Harris and Mrs J Little.

The members left the meeting in a happy mood, feeling that the Christmas season had begun.