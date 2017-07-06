Do you have an amazing Alnwick garden? You could win a prize

Summer’s here – although the weather might say otherwise – so it’s time for green-fingered folk to put their horticultural efforts under scrutiny.

The Gazette has teamed up with Alnwick in Bloom to help launch its annual gardening competititon.

We’re searching for the best blooms, cracking containers and gorgeous gardens.

The 2017 competition features five classes: Best Commercial Premises, including hotels, pubs and care homes; Best Residental Garden; Best Residential Container Display; Best Residential Retirement Complex; and, new for this year, Best Guest House and Best Children’s Garden.

Anyone interested in entering should fill in the form printed in this week’s Gazette and return it to Alnwick in Bloom, 30 Upper Howick Street, Alnwick, NE66 1UZ, by Tuesday, July 25.

The judges will then visit all of the entrants between August 1 and 8.

Prizes will be presented at a ceremony in September at The Alnwick Garden.

Elizabeth Jones, from Alnwick in Bloom, said: “There’s always a cornucopia of corkers and decisions are really hard to make. We’re immensely looking forward to visiting early August, so all power to your green thumbs and good luck everyone.”

Alnwick in Bloom Garden Competition 2017

Name:

Tel:

Address of entry:

Please tick your chosen class

Class 1

Best Commercial Premises, inc hotels, pubs and care homes

Class 2

Best Guest House

Class 3

Best Residential Garden

Class 4

Best Residential Container Display

Class 5

Best Residential Retirement Complex

Class 6

Best Children’s Garden

Return to Alnwick in Bloom, 30 Upper Howick, Alnwick, NE66 1UZ, by Tuesday, July 25.