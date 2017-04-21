Crowning Queen Pam

This picture from 50 years ago takes us back to the days of Alnwick’s Carnival. Pictured is Pam Pressley, aged 20, and a student at the then Alnwick Training College.

She was crowned the Alnwick Carnival Queen 1967. The ceremony took place in the Market Place and Pam Patterson travelled from the south to hand over the crown after she was the 1963 Queen.

The event was part of a week-long effort by students to raise money for Cancer Research and the Royal National Lifeboat Institution, with a variety of events held.