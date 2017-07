We now have all the names for this picture of a cricket team.

A reader got in touch to say the photograph was taken on May 13, 1978.

Back are: Gerald Tait, Tommy Thompson, Billy Roson, Peter Douglas, Richard Parkin, Temple Carruthers. Front: Alan Patterson, Lawrie Dixon, John Jeffreys, Paul Bateman and Paul Romaines.

It was taken at the 1st XI fixture between Alnwick and Backworth.