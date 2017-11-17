Craster WI, Meeting

Our AGM was held in the Memorial Hall. Jerusalem was sung and Rosemary welcomed everyone to our 89th year.

Marion used the new screen to advertise forthcoming events and information from county. She reminded us of Kindness Day on November 13, when we were due to serve tea and coffee in the Hall.

It was agreed that the annual dinner be held at the Horseshoes, Rennington. Those members going to the White Swan on Monday, December 18, should be there at noon, in the Castle Suite.

Embleton WI cannot get a delegate for the AGM Cardiff, Craster is next on the list.

The treasurer gave her financial statement, reporting a good year in the black.

The secretary then gave her report and showed pictures of each month’s speakers and activities. Marion had certainly done her homework. We had a very good mixture each month.

Rosemary, who is retiring this year, gave a short address. She spoke of plans to be made for our 90th anniversary next year.

We had lost two members, who were both on the committee. Pat Jones moved South, and sadly Muriel Silk died.

We now have two new members, Pauline Brown and Hilary Punton.

WIA Prudence Marks took over and asked if we would consider rearranging our annual meeting to the summer months to help other WIAs who are unfamiliar with this end of the county.

She spoke of her experience in travelling to London to help choose the resolutions for next year.

She asked for nominations for president and Jackie Reeves accepted the post.

Pie and peas were then served, supplied by Turnbull of Alnwick, and served by Karen Plastow, Jackie Reeves and Heather Lee.

Birthday flowers went to Hilary, Helen and Winnie.

The competition, which was for a jar of chutney, was as follows: 1 Sybil; 2 Doris; 3 Trish. The raffle winners were: 1 Sybil; 2 Heather.

Doris thanked the outgoing committee for its dedicated work. This concluded our annual meeting.