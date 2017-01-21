Craster WI, Meeting

The meeting of Craster WI was held on January 5, and it began by singing Jerusalem.

The president was away so Marion Gallon, the secretary, did two jobs.

Forms were issued detailing members’ next of kind.

The Easter bunny event is on April 4, at 1.30pm, entrance £2. Cleaning of the village is at 11am from the Memorial Hall, retuning for coffee and cakes before 12.30pm.

The group meeting will be held on April 24, at Seahouses Club. The cancer coffee morning will be held on February 24 in aid of Seahouses and the chemotherapy unit in Alnwick Infirmary.

Any suggestions should be sent to the secretary for the programme for 2018.

Members with the most points for 2016 competitions were: Joint 1 S Dawson and S Tucker; 3 P Brown.

The secretary introduced Michael Bateman, who explained what was included in a French Martini – vodka, cherry liqueur, pineapple juice, sugar syringe water. These were shaken very professionally. Michael was a young and very interesting speaker. Marion Gallon gave the vote of thanks.

Supper was served by Winnie Banks and Marjorie Henderson. Birthday flowers were given out.

The next meeting will be in the Memorial Hall, Craster, and the speaker will Mrs Green, of Proof of the Pudding.