Craster WI, Meeting

Christmas fun

President Rosemary welcomed members and guest to Crater WI’s Christmas social.

Rosemary asked members to observe a minutes silence for Muriel Silk, who died recently. A toast followed in Muriel’s name.

Marion reminded members about the Hexham carols and beetle drive and the Christmas lunch at Cragside.

Our darts team had travelled to Bellingham and won.

The annul coffee morning will now be changed to February 25, Craster Community Trust are to hold a pooled supper and festive evening on Saturday, December 31, everyone welcome at the Hall.

On January 2, Little Red Riding Hood is to be performed, tickets available.

Supper was then served. It was a wonderful table of savoury dishes followed by mouth-watering sweets.

Rosemary then introduced the entertainment for the evening, Northumbrian Harpists.

There were six ladies and they played a mixture of carols and festive songs. Rosemary gave the vote of thanks.

The competition which was for a Christmas bauble was won by Pauline Brown; second Sybil Dawson; third Jackie Reeves.

Birthday flowers went to Jeanette Archbold. Raffle winners were: Marion, Viv a harpist, Sylvia and Nancy G.

Everyone sang Auld Lang Syne and at the end of this lovely Christmas meeting.