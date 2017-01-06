Lodge meetings

Coquetdale Masonic Lodge will meet on the second Thursday of the month in January, February, March, April and May.

The group meets in the Masonic Hall in Prudhoe Street, Alnwick, at 7pm.

There is a programme of events and lectures for members, covering subjects as diverse as arts and sciences and history.

And there are also fraternal visits from and to other lodges.

The Coquetdale Lodge is one of many now associated to the River Lodges Association.

For further information about the group, visit its website at www.coquetdalemasoniclodge.co.uk