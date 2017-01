The Rev Ann Peters, who was assistant priest at Tweedmouth, Spittal and Scremerston until late November, was licensed as assistant priest in Upper Coquetdale by Peter Robinson, Archdeacon of Lindisfarne, at an Evensong at Hepple Church.

She will replace the last assistant priest who left Alwinton almost three years ago.

She will serve the whole parish, including the Anglican churches of Rothbury, Thropton, Hepple, Holystone, Alwinton and Alnham.