Amble and Warkworth Rotary Club has presented a cheque for £75 to Susan Swanston, who, along with other volunteers, runs the drop-in Puffin Lounge on alternate Thursdays, from 2pm to 4pm, at St Mark’s URC Hall in Amble.

The Puffin Lounge caters for sufferers of dementia and their carers, and is free.