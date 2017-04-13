Club’s donation supports disaster areas

Members of the Interact Club of Coquet and Aln (Junior Rotary), based at the James Calvert Spence College in Amble, recently donated £600 to buy a Shelterbox.

Shelterbox provides all the essential equipment and shelter to enable a family to survive until they are able to rebuild their homes and their lives following a natural disaster, such as the recent mud slide in Mocoa, Colombia.

A typical Shelterbox will contain a tent, sleeping bags, blankets, cooking sets and utensils, mosquito nets, tools, solar lighting and activity sets for children.

But each time a Shelterbox is sent to a disaster area, the contents will be decided according to the needs of the recipients.

Rotarian Peter Tracey, from Newcastle Rotary Club, visited the James Calvert Spence College recently and set up a tent and displayed all the contents of the Shelterbox, so that the members of Interact and other pupils could see what their money was buying.