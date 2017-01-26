Search

Club’s donation is a welcome anniversary gift

Kind hearted members of The Coach Inn Onion Club, Lesbury, presented HospiceCare, with a cheque for �300.

Kind-hearted members of The Coach Inn Onion Club, Lesbury, presented a belated 21st birthday present to HospiceCare North Northumberland at an informal get-together. Jane Stratton, who received the £300 cheque, explained that this would provide a full night and part of the next day home care to a local person.