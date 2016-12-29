Cheviot Valley, Flower Club

Christmas creations

The national demonstrator at the Christmas meeting of Cheviot Valleys Flower Club was Nigel Whyles, from Shrewsbury.

The title of his demonstration, ‘Tis The Season, gave us some interesting ideas for designs.

First he showed us how to make a door garland from a foam ring, which had pieces of pinky-red hydrangea heads covering it.

He then attached a ribbon to hang it up, sprayed it with glue and red glitter, put two groups of three baubles in, one pink the other red, and made a large bow from hessian ribbon with red on it, which he attached.

This he displayed on red material, with a candle and some large robins beside it.

The next design used two rectangular copper troughs alongside each other, standing on a copper tray, which had some fir cones on.

At one side of each container he placed blue spruce, and at the opposite side, dark green yew, which cascaded down.

Bergenia leaves were put through the centre. In between the leaves he placed a wire ring, which was covered with organza in an upright position. Wired pieces of pussy willow in a curve shape were put at the sides.

He then put in orange carnations over the spruce, and grouped orange roses around the circles in the centre and proteas over the yew. This was displayed on orange velvet.

For the third design he used a gold pot on a stem.

He used seasonal foliage, placing cupressus over an edge in a group and different conifers, winter box, aucuba, tree ivy, garolyptica and asparagus fern grouped together.

In the centre he placed a green cymbidium orchid, with palm leaves sprayed gold behind it.

Three green baubles completed the design, which had another same beside it on green velvet.

The next design used a tall stand, which had circles made from various materials attached to the stem.

In the container placed on the top he filled it with grevillea spikes of many colours, including yellow, green, blue, pink, orange and purple, with curled aspidistra leaves over the oasis at the back.

A similar smaller design was placed at the bottom of the stem.

A flat screen made from garden trellis, with coloured material inside to represent stained glass, and a container attached to the centre was used for the fifth design.

Fatsia, aspidistra leaves and cordyline looped leaves were put in as an outline, then large variegated ivy, all to make a pattern from the centre.

Burgundy anthuriums were put in a curved line down the centre, gold baubles and spheres completed it.

Cream candles were put at the base.

The next design used a very large cocktail glass, turned upside down with a mirror underneath, and a posy pad with oasis in the middle at the top.

He placed fatsia leaves around the edge at varying angles, tree ivy, elaeagnus and large leafed pittosporum over the top.

Tall in the middle were white shiny strands, which glistened.

Large pink roses were placed over the design, with pink baubles.

A very small design, similar to the one on top, was put underneath the glass on the mirror.

The final design was a traditional shape, which used a large grey urn on a pillar.

Marbled laurel was used to give height and over the edge of the container. Other foliage included aucuba, variegated holly, blue fern and grevillea pieces, with moluccella spikes up tall in the centre and at the sides.

Anastasia chrysanths were put in as a focal effect, with red carnations and red mini gerberas to complete it.

Another similar design was placed at the base of the pillar with a Rudolf.

Mrs Prudence Marks gave the vote of thanks on our behalf for a most magical demonstration with fantastic designs.

The next meeting of the Cheviot Valleys Flower Club is on Wednesday, January 25, when Mrs Margery Mitchell will give a talk entitled The Box. It is at 7.30pm, at Whittingham Memorial Institute. Visitors welcome.