The top picture was published in the Gazette over the last few weeks, but we are still trying to find some more information about it.

The picture is of Alnwick Cubs or Scouts, but we have no date or information.

Alnwick Scouts

The bottom picture is much older and takes us back to the Scouts in the early years.

Can you identify anyone in the photograph, the venue or the year?

Please contact the Northumberland Gazette on 01665 602234 or email northumberland.gazette@jpress.co.uk