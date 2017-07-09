Brizlee WI, Meeting

President Barbara welcomed members and visitors from Roddam, Hepple, and Beadnell to June’s monthly meeting in our new venue at Alnwick Cricket Club.

Apologies were received from Susan Frater, Margaret Gardiner and Irene Williams.

The minutes were tabled for members to read later.

Barbara read correspondence from the Federation regarding their centenary year visit to Denman College next July.

There is a good variety of courses for members to choose from.

Closing date is October 2017, when members will find out if their choice of course has been successful.

Notices were read regarding the Federation Quiz, a Car Treasure Hunt hosted by Rothbury WI and in November, Federation Day (The Netherlands).

There were plenty of notices to fill the diaries with.

Brenda reminded members of the 100 club subscriptions which were due, and the list for anyone wanting diaries and calendars was in the ‘red book’.

Kathleen, Marjorie, and Sylvia kindly offered to meet and greet visitors for future meetings.

Having dealt with the business of the meeting, Barbara introduced our speaker for the evening Jane Coltman, with her films and photographs ‘Out and About in Northumberland’.

Jane proceeded to show us an amusing short film of ‘Giggling Meerkats’, which had received more than a million hits on ‘You Tube’ .

It was not long before everyone was giggling along with the meerkats.

She then showed her award-winning video, a compilation of film around Northumberland.

This film had received more than 7,000 hits on You Tube.

Jane has worked for the local press for 31 years and had seen a lot of changes.

When she started work there were several photographers on every local paper, today she is the only one covering around six papers in Northumberland.

The public send most of the photographs from local sporting events to the press.

Hazel Shell thanked Jane for her amusing and interesting talk.

The competition winners for a photograph that should not have been taken are: 1 Anne Higginson; 2 Ann Anderson; 3 Margaret Hope.