Brizlee WI has been spreading joy through flowers.

The National Federation Women’s Institute collaborated with the National Association of Flower Arrangement Societies (NAFAS) to celebrate National Flower Day last month, by promoting the Lonely Bouquet campaign.

The idea was to spread a little joy by leaving a small bouquet or a single bloom for a stranger to find. Brizlee WI placed its bouquet overlooking the River Aln and Alnwick.