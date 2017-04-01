Bowsden, Meeting

Bowsden History Group heard a further instalment of Julie Gibbs’ research into Belgian refugees who were settled in North Northumberland during the First World War.

The evening took the form of a dramatised documentary, with readings from letters and newspapers, showing that the plight of refugees in 1915 was little different from those today.

The next meeting is on Monday, at 7.30pm, in Bowsden Village Hall, where Lt Col. Howard Culley will talk about the early history of Lindisfarne. Visitors are welcome. The £2 admission includes refreshments.

New-style coffee mornings are held in Bowsden Village Hall every month on the first Saturday, from 10am until noon. Enjoy tea, coffee or hot chocolate, with fresh cakes and scones, in a friendly, bistro-like atmosphere. Saturday, April 1 will feature an Easter tombola, all proceeds to maintain the hall.

Bowsden Ladies’ Group meets at 7.30pm, on the first Thursday of every month in the Village Hall. Visitors are welcome. Entry is £2, including refreshments.

In February Fiona Scott give a graphic account of her experiences of life with the people of Malawi. The March speaker was John Sim, who talked about the work of the Northumbria Police Dog Unit.

On April 6, Paulette Sheard will tell the story of the Autoharp, illustrated with music and songs.