Bonfire blaze for Coronation

With Bonfire Night coming up this picture, which was published by Bill Matheson on the Facebook page Alnwick Memories, seemed fitting.

It shows the Coronation bonfire erected on Flagstaff Hill in Alnwick Park, near Brizlee/Cloudy Craggs in Hulne Park, in 1911 for the the Coronation of George V and Queen Mary.

The bonfire, just one of many across the county, would have been well-doused with paraffin and littered with small shavings to set the blaze away. It was accompanied by a flare from Alnwick Castle, which was the signal to light the fire.