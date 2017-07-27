Beadnell WI, Meeting

Members were very pleased to welcome a visitor from Yorkshire to their July meeting, and to see the return of Jess Craig from her sojourn in the South.

We were also privileged to have a very special trophy on show. Beadnell recently received the accolade of being judged the best dressed village in the county on Northumberland Day. The beautiful glass trophy was admired by all during the evening, before it goes to a more public and permanent home.

In the business session we heard of an excellent recent outing of the lunch club to The Apple Inn, Lucker. The next outing will be on September 1, to the Castle Inn, Bamburgh.

Plans were made for our summer fete on July 26, and an outline given of our pledge for the federation auction in the autumn.

Our competition was to nominate our favourite singer, providing a reason for our choice. This was of particular interest to our speaker Stuart Walton, who posed us the question Do Ladies Sing the Blues?

We had such fun as Stuart proved to us the obvious answer to the question.

Beginning way back in the blues’ early roots in the American plantations, we followed the influence of the first of the legendary singers, such as Mamie Smith and her Crazy Blues, from where promoter WC Hardy recognised the potential in 1903.

We were introduced to archive recordings of songs and artists that have caught the public imagination and which have continued to have direct connections to modern musicians looking for inspiration.

What amazed us, and made us chuckle, was the number of risqué lyrics that might upset censors in the present day.

The answer to Stuart’s question? An emphatic Yes.