Beadnell WI, Meeting

Beadnell WI held its annual meeting in May. Reports from secretary Annette Manning and treasurer Angela Peereboom gave evidence of the interesting and successful year the institute has had.

President Pat Brand thanked all members for playing a full part in the procedures, responding to challenges and being willing to join in activities and fund-raising events.

Her special thanks went to the committee, who had given their best even in times of great stress, together with all of those who had stepped in to give extra help whenever it was needed. We are now anticipating another action-packed year, incorporating fun and companionship.

Prudence Marks was the WIA guiding us through the intricacies of the meeting. She nobly dealt with our comments about how we would like to see applications for courses improved so that members can handle their finances more easily.

We had a good discussion of the two resolutions for the annual conference, giving them our unanimous approval.

Pat Brand was re-elected as president.

The Huntley Cup for the monthly competition was presented to Annette Manning. Denise and Pat were joint runners-up.

Members were reminded that help will be needed on Wednesday coffee mornings, which re-start on June 7.

Liz Freeman won the evening’s competition for a bracelet, whilst Pat and June were second and third.

The General Election having been announced for June 8 has necessitated us altering our meeting night since the hall will be required for that. We will meet on the following Thursday, June 15, instead.

On that evening we will be having a culinary quiz. The competition points will be based on the quiz results.