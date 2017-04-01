Beadnell WI, Meeting

At our March meeting, Beadnell WI was privileged to have a most inspiring talk from Drew Graham, a young man who has become quadriplegic.

Having been an elite athlete, competing against some of the best in the world, his life was changed in seconds following a cruel accident in 2014, while he was working in America.

The story of how he is working with great determination and fortitude to make something worthwhile and positive out of what might be regarded as a personal tragedy is remarkable and deserves to be heard by everyone.

With the support of family, friends and the community, including his assistance dog Duchess, Drew has set up a charity. It aims to build up equipment for his Pop-up Gym to tour rural areas and small towns to help other people with mobility problems gain some movement experience.

His accident brought home the importance of having adequate medical insurance while abroad. Without this, Drew’s experience of both treatment and aftercare would have meant a much more difficult route to rehabilitation.

As it was, he benefited from trying out highly specialised equipment and social activities.

Given the opportunity to learn mouth painting, he has developed a talent that has resulted in him supporting his cause with paintings, cards and calendars.

We fully endorse his maxim of “never give up, never surrender”.

President Pat Brand welcomed new member Mandy Crowley. She then gave out a list of events.

The lunch club had enjoyed a meal at the Craster Arms in Beadnell. In April the Apple Core in Lucker is kindly opening especially for our outing. On April 11, we host our Second Hand Rose event, where we will be selling good as new clothing, accessories and collectables.

At our monthly meeting, we will be discovering how to make our homes cosier and cheaper to run with speaker Steve Emsley. The competition will be for a small spring posy.

On April 26 we will meet with the Lindisfarne Group for our annual get-together. We are looking forward to an evening of Music and Laughter with Bob Bolam and Richie Newbiggin. The cookery competition is for three cup cakes, while the craft element is for a twiddlemuff, useful to help a dementia sufferer. Annette Manning brought one to demonstrate.

Vanessa Hodgson won the raffle. The competition was to set ourselves a goal towards helping our health. Drew chose Annette’s as winner because of its fulfilment of the task. Pat and Brenda took the other two places.

Members lingered over supper after a stimulating and inspirational evening. Drew Graham will remain in our memories for a long time.