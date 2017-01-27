Beadnell WI, Meeting

The January meeting of Beadnell WI was very productive and enjoyable. Since it was Members’ Night, Jan Brunt took the helm and introduced us to the early stages of decoupage.

Fully absorbed, members and one guest, worked happily to produce small decorative trays. Thanks to Jan’s careful preparation, excellent instruction and encouragement, we all produced something of which to be proud.

We give great thanks to Jan for all her hard work and to Liz Freeman, who helped with setting up the hall and organising the pooled supper.

Shirley Baird’s tray was judged to be the best, taking first place in our competition.

Kathleen Dixon won the raffle.

During the business meeting, members of the lunch club reported on January’s excellent meal at The Castle Inn in Bamburgh. The next outing will be held at Sunnyhills, in Belford, on February 3.

Members were asked to check the red books as the dates of some events had been altered. Invitations have been extended by Alnmouth and Craster institutes, which provide the prospects of a winter warmer lunch and an Easter Bunny beetle drive.

We were pleased to welcome back treasurer Angela, who has been ill. She updated us on some daunting new year bills for our hall maintenance, insurance and solicitor fees. Fund-raising will be as important as ever in 2017.

Thanks are given to Margaret Bramley and Nancy Wardropper for helping with some of the financial tasks. Members are reminded of the Lindisfarne group meeting on April 26, in Seahouses.

At next month’s meeting we will be treated to A History Of The Music Hall, by Andy Griffin. The competition asks members to bring along something they might have worn to a recording of ‘The Good Old Days’.