Beadnell WI, Meeting

Festive preparations

Beadnell WI began anticipating Christmas early in December.

Members enjoyed an excellent lunch at the Salt Water Cafe in Beadnell on the second of the month.

This was followed by helping in the village celebrations of the switching on of the Christmas lights, when members made soup to help warm up all those who attended the event.

The process continued with our traditional evening Christmas party on the eighth, where members appreciated a wonderful buffet prepared by the committee and other volunteers.

To complete the enjoyment we were thoroughly entertained by Margaret Shuttleworth reading her own very evocative, short story of a 1950s Christmas.

This was followed with a seasonal quiz devised by Jan Brunt.

We resume activities in January with lunch at the Bamburgh Castle Inn in Bamburgh on January 6, and a Members’ Evening when Jan will lead us through an introduction to decoupage.

We are reminded that the annual subscription of £39 is due in January.