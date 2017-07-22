Bamburgh WI, Meeting

President Christine Hutchinson welcomed everyone to our July meeting, especially Hazel Sheil from Brizley WI, who gave us a detailed report of the national annual meeting held in Liverpool.

Details were given of county events, including origami paper flowers, a silk scarf workshop, poetry, re-stringing pearls and a harvest festival themed food demonstration.

We had received an invitation from Embleton WI to its 99th birthday in September.

July’s lunch club will be at the Apple Core at Lucker, and details were given of our forthcoming visits to Paxton House and Thirlstane Castle.

We discussed our sand castle/sculpture competition, which is being held on August 14, as well as a cake for the Village Show on September 9.

We then welcomed our speaker Mr Graham Ambrose, who gave a wonderful display of wood-turning.

It was fascinating to watch an ordinary piece of wood being turned into a work of art. Graham also brought a marvellous assortment of items he had made. He kindly donated the three items he made at our meeting to our raffle.

The competition was won by Marilyn Martin, second was Christine Hutchinson, and third Ann Thompson.

Guests and visitors are very welcome at our next meeting on September 13. The speaker will be Isabel Gordon, who will give a talk entitled Her Story, which details the history of women in society.