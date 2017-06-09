Bamburgh WI, Meeting

President Christine Hutchinson welcomed WI adviser Prudence Marks to our annual meeting.

During our normal meeting we heard about two invitations, one to a cookery demonstration using edible flowers at Embleton WI, and the second to Shilbottle WI to its Ladies Who Laugh meeting.

Our lunch club this month will be at the Cook and Barker at Newton-on-the-Moor.

We then held our annual meeting. The treasurer, secretary and president all gave their annual reports.

The prize winners of our monthly competitions were announced. First was Marilyn Martin, second Jean Sinton, and third Judy Cowan.

On behalf of the members, Eve Humphries thanked the committee for its work during the year.

Our WI adviser then talked about the resolutions that are going before the national meeting. These are Alleviating Loneliness and Plastic Soup.

Our meeting ended with Christine Hutchinson thanking Prudence.

Our next meeting is on June 14 when the speaker will be Diana Buckham, with a talk entitled Travels around Burma. A warm welcome is extended to visitors and potential new members