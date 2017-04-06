Bamburgh WI, Meeting

The March meeting of Bamburgh WI was rather different from the norm.

We had arranged for Martin Spruce, our first responder, to attend. As we felt this was important to our community, we made this an open meeting where anyone could attend. We were delighted that several villagers turned up.

Martin told us how to use a defibrillator (we have two in the village), and demonstrated the correct way to perform CPR. As it could be a while before an ambulance arrives, it is important that we know what to do in an emergency. We are indebted to Martin not only for coming to our meeting, but for the important work he does.

After we had tucked in to a delicious tea, we held our business meeting.

County events included a cookery demonstration, a guided tour of Corbridge, and a crafts and flower competition day. We had also received an invitation from Beadnell WI to a Second Hand Rose event on April 11. Our lunch club will be at the Fishing Boat Inn at Boulmer, and the last village quiz of the winter will be held this month.

Our next meeting is on April 12 when a representative from Shelterbox will be our speaker. We meet at 2pm in Bamburgh Pavilion. Guests and new members welcome.