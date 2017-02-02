Bamburgh WI, Meeting

Our president Christine Hutchinson opened the meeting and we paused in thought, remembering a long-standing and popular member Anne Ness, who had sadly died recently.

Anne had fulfilled roles on past committees of treasurer, secretary and president, and had brought fun and laughter to WI meetings. She will be sorely missed.

Forthcoming county events include Ready, Steady, Flower Arrange, and the annual council meeting.

Other events taking place were the Village Quiz in the Castle Inn, our Christmas lunch at the Purdy Lodge, and our programme planning meeting in the Victoria Hotel.

We then had a member’s afternoon entitled A Story to Tell. What an interesting and amusing afternoon we had.

Members’ stories included such diverse subjects as Mexico, the Inca Trail, Oban, Buckingham Palace, Aden, Belarus, abseiling from Bamburgh Castle, the Khyber Pass, family reunions after years, and an amusing poem about old age.

A warm welcome awaits visitors and new members. Our next meeting will be on Wednesday, February 8, at 2pm, in Bamburgh Pavilion. The speaker will be Andy Bardgett, who will tell us all about his hobby of gliding.