Acklington Art Group coffee morning took place on October 15, with all proceeds going to HospiceCare.

They raised a fantastic £1,697.67 which could provide 68 hours of specialist Hospice at Home services.

Back row from left, Rebecca Taylor (hospice representative), Anne Cairns, Sylvia McClure, Pat Johnson, Christine Boulby, Liz Howe, Front, Jessica Cooper, Fattan Parvini.