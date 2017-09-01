Amble, Inner Wheel

Inner Wheel Club of Amble and Warkworth held the annual handover meeting on Tuesday, July 18, at The Sun Hotel in Warkworth.

Immediate past president Mrs Jane Smith handed over the chain of office to Mrs Judith Frisch.

Members enjoyed a ham salad followed by coffee and were then introduced to Colin Watson, who explained the work he supports in Uganda.

It was both fascinating and heartbreaking to see and hear about the plight of people who die because of a lack of clean water and how the introduction of simple water filters is changing their lives.

He also explained how the woollen blankets the club sends have impacted on lives. Such a simple commodity can and does save lives and to see first hand how we have and can continue to help was much appreciated.

Mrs Enid Howlison had been especially invited to listen to the presentation as she kindly crochets the knitted squares together. She has single handily completed over 100 such blankets and was thrilled.