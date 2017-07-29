Amble, Diabetes UK

Patients with diabetes and carers met in the Sacred Heart and St Cuthbert’s Church hall, Amble, to learn of the importance of foot care for anyone with Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes.

Senior diabetes specialist podiatrist for Northumbria Healthcare NHS Duncan Anderson visited the Amble and Warkworth Diabetes UK Group to explain the consequences of not caring for and monitoring feet, especially with diabetes.

In a sometimes overly graphic presentation, Mr Anderson showed examples where poor foot care resulted in amputations.

Mr Anderson explained that many people did not appreciate how easy it is to contract a foot infection and if not treated quickly it can have a major impact on health, and in too many cases can lead to premature death. Blood vessels and nerves at the ends of feet are vulnerable.

Amble and Warkworth Diabetes UK Group Chairman Derek Conway said that though a serious and, at times, worrying presentation, Mr Anderson succeeded in persuading his audience of the importance of foot care.

We are well served locally by the Coquet Medical Group in Amble, which takes a very proactive attitude to diabetes, with practice lead Dr Ben Burville and Sister Michelle James going the extra mile to help sufferers.

There is a resident podiatrist and the care is provided free so no one has any excuse not to take the condition seriously.

The Amble and Warkworth Diabetes UK Group holds regular open meetings, which anyone can attend. There is no membership required and no charge is made. The gatherings enable those with diabetes to chat about their experiences and share concerns with healthcare professionals.

Anyone requiring further information should contact Mr Conway on 07515 419050, or email derek@derekconway.com