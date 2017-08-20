From the proceeds of Amble and Warkworth Rotary Club’s Christmas Collection, president Stephen Kerry presented a cheque for £400 to the North Northumberland Hospice.

The club has announced that it’s new president for 2017/18 is John Geggie. John has been treasurer for five years.

He is well known in Amble as the proprietor of the Harbour Fish Bar. He is a member of the Amble Business Club and a former trustee of Amble Youth Project. John took over as president from Stephen Kerry on July 1.

His replacement as treasurer is Charles Lamb.

The new secretary of the club, who takes over from Fred Calvert, is Alan Davies. Alan moved to Amble almost three years ago from the West Midlands, where he was a member of Darlaston Rotary Club.

He has 30 years of service in Rotary and was president of his previous club twice and secretary once so brings a great deal of Rotary experience to the club.