Alnwick, Rotary Club

Alnwick Rotary Quizmaster Roger Clark and the winning team (from left), Colin Bradford, Paul Hargreaves, Christine Acaster, Mark Latham, Kath Bradford, Martin Pearson. Far right is quiz organizer Jill Clark.
Alnwick Rotary Club held a charity quiz at The Masonic Hall.

Some 43 people attended and enjoyed a variety of questions, ranging from In This Week to Breeds of Dogs, before enjoying a supper of pie and peas from Greens in Longframlington.

The evening raised more than £370, which will be donated to the Alnwick Masons as a gesture of thanks for the support they give to Alnwick Rotary in its charity fund-raising efforts.

The money will go towards upgrading the lights in their hall.

Results: 1 Odds and Ends, 86pts; 2 A Meg Short, 79pts; 3 The Puffins, 75 1/2 pts.

Congratulations to all who took part.