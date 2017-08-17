Alnwick Rotary Club held a charity quiz at The Masonic Hall.

Some 43 people attended and enjoyed a variety of questions, ranging from In This Week to Breeds of Dogs, before enjoying a supper of pie and peas from Greens in Longframlington.

The evening raised more than £370, which will be donated to the Alnwick Masons as a gesture of thanks for the support they give to Alnwick Rotary in its charity fund-raising efforts.

The money will go towards upgrading the lights in their hall.

Results: 1 Odds and Ends, 86pts; 2 A Meg Short, 79pts; 3 The Puffins, 75 1/2 pts.

Congratulations to all who took part.