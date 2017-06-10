Our speaker at Alnwick Probus in May was Geoff Hughes, who gave an excellent presentation on Newcastle old and new.

He started his tour of the city with a photo of Grey’s Monument and travelled down the main and side streets surrounding the city centre. The streets are full of memories and stories, and he captivated his audience with many tales.

Richard Grainger, builder, and John Dobson, architect, developed and built the streets in the city centre from 1825 with the stunning architecture which is still seen today. The arcade stands close to what was originally farmland.

Lloyd’s Bank in Grey Street was built on the site that was formally a farmhouse. King Charles was held here before being transported to London to be beheaded.

The area around the railway station has a great history, even today, with the Literary Philosophical Guild and the Mining Museum well worth a visit.

We were taken then to the Quayside and Bessie Surtees’ house, the oldest in Newcastle, as well as hearing stories about the landmark bridges across our great river.

The facts are too numerous to cover, however, if your group wishes to take advantage of Geoff’s talks he can be contacted at geoffhug@aol.com

The vote of thanks was given by Martin O’Hanlon for an excellent presentation.

If anyone is interested in joining Probus, please text secretary Ed McElhone on 07761 142491. You will be welcome.